Manyuchi intensifies bout preps

HARARE - Charles Manyuchi has stepped up preparations for the defence of his World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver Welterweight title next month in Singapore.

Manyuchi, whose incredible life story has inspired those around him in the country and across Africa, will defend his title when he faces Qudratillo Abduqaxorov in Singapore on March 25.

The 26-year-old’s right to be regarded as peerless in the history of the sport in the country was cemented beyond argument last year when he fought for the WBC silver title left vacant by Briton Amir Khan and caught Russian welterweighter Dmitry Mikhaylenko cold in a 12-rounder.

The Bulawayo-born fighter is currently in Zambia intensifying preparations ahead of his bout against Abduqaxorov.

Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions (OQBP) operations director Christopher Malunga, who handles Manyuchi’s affairs, is pleased with the progress the Zimbabwean fighter is making in training.

“The preparations for Manyuchi are moving on very well and we are very happy,” Malunga told the Daily News.

In his preparations ahead of this fight, Abduqaxorov beat lowly-ranked Tanzanian’s Idd Pialari in a non-title fight last week but Malunga is not moved.

“We are aware he beat Idd but this is going to be a different ball game altogether. So we are doing all we can to ensure the boy is in the right state ahead of the fight. In terms of readiness I would say we are around 80 percent now.”

Manyuchi last fought on October 14 last year when he knocked out Jose Agustin Feria of Colombia in a non-title fight inside 2 minutes 42 seconds at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

Manyuchi, who is ranked third in the world, is hoping to build a strong case to challenge for the gold title and to do so he has to fight top-ranked boxers like Andre Berto.

His manager Malunga was in the United States of America last year for the 54th World Boxing Council (WBC) Convention where he used the platform to ensure Manyuchi edges closer to realise his dream of challenging for gold.

Berto, who lost to Mayweather in September 2015, is currently ranked second and a fight with a boxer of such pedigree would raise Manyuchi’s profile especially in the eyes of the gold championship matchmakers.