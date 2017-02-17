Boost for Heath Streak Academy

Share this article:

HARARE - Zimbabwe's leading hospitality concern, Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG), has partnered with the Old Mutual Heath Streak Academy Trust as part of strategies to develop cricket in the country.

RTG chief executive Tendai Madziwanyika said the new partnership will see the hospitality group make a meaningful contribution towards talent development at grassroots level.

“Sports development falls in the purview of our area of interest from a corporate social investment perspective,” he said while signing a three-year partnership agreement with the cricket and sport institution.

RTG joins and Touché Zimbabwe (Deloitte) and Intercape who are the academy’s partners for 2017.

Deloitte as part of their continued corporate social responsibility have partnered the Old Mutual Heath Streak Cricket Academy Trust by providing knowledge, accounting and auditing services to help the non-profit making cricket institution excel globally as a renowned sports and tourist destination in Zimbabwe.

On the other hand, Intercape, the largest intercity passenger transport service operating in Southern Africa is the academy’s official travel partners.

The Academy’s chief executive, Joseph Rego, said his institution is targeting strategic alliances with high profile corporate firms from Zimbabwe and also venturing into partnerships with corporate conglomerates from across the globe in order to enhance the academy’s growth strategy.