Baba Harare lines up two gigs

HARARE - Braveman Chizvino Mawanza, who is better known as Baba Harare, will hold his first show this weekend at The Volt (Formerly Book Café) in Harare tonight.

The former lead guitarist and backing vocalist in Jah Prayzah’s Third Generation Band will then wind up his weekend shows tomorrow at City Sports Bar in the capital city tomorrow.

Peter Moyo dates Mutare

Peter “Young Igwe” will perform at Club Mandisa tonight.

The Kwekwe-born musician will perform at the popular Mutare venue along with the resident dance ensemble Mandisa Kings and Queens.

Elsewhere in the Eastern border city, Villa Spot is hosting a one-man pool tournament on Saturday and Sunday.

Surrey Braai Fest on tomorrow

Surrey Group will hold a braai fest tomorrow at their open-air braai place which is located at the 64-kilometre peg along the Harare-Mutare highway.

Dubbed Surrey Braai Fest, the event to be held every two months, will feature performances by music star Jah Prayzah, Faheem Somanje and Calvin Mtukudzi.

Masike set for Jameson Hotel

Mbira artiste Hope Masike will perform at Jameson Hotel’s The Usual Place tonight.

Valentine Sunday

Borrowdale Country Club will host a Valentine Sunday this weekend.

Writers to meet tomorrow

The Zimbabwe Writers Association (Zwa)’s first bi-monthly meeting for this year will take place at the Zimbabwe International Book Fair offices in the Harare Gardens tomorrow.

Zwa chairperson Musaemura Zimunya said the meeting, set to begin at midday, will feature a presentation from the Zimbabwe Publishing House on their current call for manuscripts in line with the new syllabus.

Another key item on the agenda will be a discussion on late poet and novelist Sam Chimsoro which will be led by the departed author’s family.

The late poet and novelist, who wrote in both English and Shona, wrote books which included the novels Nothing is Impossible, Dama Rekutanga, Smoke and Flames, Hovhiyo neHowa and the 1978 poetry collection Smoke and Flames.

City Sports Bar host Club 263

City Sports Bar and Devine Assignments will throw a party tomorrow meant to welcome a new joint called Club 263 which is going to open in Harare next month.

The party will be hosted by Bulawayo artist Mike Obama alongside DJs STWILLZ/FFF Molfy, Blah Mie and Gallaz all from Zimbabwe’s second largest city.