Zanu PF splits in Masvingo

HARARE - The warring Zanu PF has now split into two bitterly-opposed formations in Masvingo, with a faction aligned to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa moving to establish parallel structures from cell level upwards.

Top party officials confirmed there were now two structures at most levels belonging to the rival Mnangagwa and Generation 40 (G40) camps.

Speaking to the Daily News yesterday, deposed Zanu PF acting provincial chairperson Amasi Nenjana — who belongs to the G40 faction — said party bigwigs in the province were fomenting divisions.

“I heard they are having their inter-district meetings, we don’t know about these meetings and as a province we are only waiting for the politburo decision to our issue,” he said.

A source said: “Things are not looking good here, Ngwena faction is moving around forming new structures.”

G40 kingpins in the province are accusing Mnangagwa’s allies of convening inter-district meetings around the province without their knowledge.

The party’s Masvingo structure finds itself deep in factional fights following the regional leadership’s decision to bring back suspended former provincial leader Ezra Chadzamira to replace Nenjana, who had been the acting chairperson.

Sources in the province said Team Lacoste (Mnangagwa faction) was stepping up its counter-offensive strategy against the G40, who are rabidly opposed to the Midlands godfather succeeding President Robert Mugabe.

Chadzamira confirmed to the Daily News that the party’s executive held inter-district meetings last week.

“Everyone was aware of those meetings because the meetings were announced at our PCC (Provincial Coordinating Committee),” Chadzamira said.

Masvingo has been embroiled in ugly factional battles which have seen Mugabe visiting the province several times last year in a bid to heal the rift.

Recently, the factional fights deepened, with Nenjana accusing party bigwigs of looting leftovers from the party’s annual conference held in the south-eastern city in December last year.

The conference leftovers were supposed to be given to villagers but senior party officials seized all of them.

The December indaba formally called the “annual people’s conference” — is typically held every year as the ruling party’s most important annual event where it formulates major policies for the year ahead.