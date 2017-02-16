Women artists to participate in 'Buy Local' event

Share this article:

HARARE - Women creatives will showcase and sell their work at the Choose Women Buy Local (CWBL) market being hosted by Harare-based Stimulus Innovation Centre on February 25.

According to Stimulus Africa executive director Rudo Nyangulu-Mungofa, the forthcoming event, to be held at 171 Fife Avenue, will provide a platform for women artists to publicise what they do.

“We are particularly keen on promoting women in the arts because we know that creative expression is locally made and it’s by local women and also promotes the local economy,” said Nyangulu-Mungofa.

She added the CWBL Market is part of efforts to promote women entrepreneurship.

“We want to give creative women entrepreneurs a platform. There is a real emphasis on encouraging women entrepreneurs to join the “choose women buy local” initiatives.

“This is a platform specifically designed to promote and showcase the creative economy in Zimbabwe … We believe as an organisation that the creative economy has a lot to contribute to Zimbabwe’s economic growth, what is missing is a supportive ecosystem and access to market which is where CWBL comes in,” said the Stimulus Africa executive director.

Last year, mbira star Hope Masike was the only musician who took part in an entrepreneurship competition called “Get In The Ring Zimbabwe” which was run by Stimulus Africa last year.

The mbira songstress’ business plan for her third album impressed the jury of the Zimbabwe edition of the entrepreneurship competition that was founded in 2009 in the Netherlands.

Though Masike could not make it into the top three, Stimulus, the Zimbabwean licence-holder of the “Get In The Ring” competition, expressed hope that Masike’s participation would inspire the local creative economy to treat their operations as businesses.