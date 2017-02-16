Sniper Storm to perform tonight

Share this article:

HARARE - Zimdancehall star Sniper Storm will hold his first show this year at the City Sports Bar tonight.

The Love Yemusoja singer, who attracted national attention after he was allegedly offered $50 by 2 Kings Entertainment to be among the supporting acts for Jah Cure’s maiden tour of Zimbabwe last December, said he was looking forward to kick-starting 2017 on a high note.

“This is going to be my first show this year. I am going to deliver as usual,” was all he was prepared to say.

The General, as Sniper Storm is invariably called, is expected to largely derive his playlist from his latest album titled Shoot.

The veteran Zimdancehall artiste intended to showcase the album at the Jah Cure concert but pulled out of the gig after he turned down the derisory $50 offered by the promoter.

The 12-track Shoot, which includes songs produced by Oskid, Levelz and Nhubu, contains songs such as Tsvigiri Muhuchi, Scary, Chihwande Hwande, Hapana Kana, Zimbabwe, Moto Mdhanz, Universal Soldier, Rega Nditenge, Rega Zvibhambe, Hupenyu Hwakasiyana, Mari Ngaitsvagwe , Love Yangu, Better Uyende, Dhanz Haridonhe, Show and High.