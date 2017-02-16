I'm still in charge — Mlauzi

Share this article:

HARARE - Shadreck Mlauzi says he is still the Mighty Warriors coach despite the Zifa High Performance Committee (HPC) recommending his sacking two weeks ago.

Mlauzi says he still has a contract with Zifa and his employers are yet to notify him of any decision regarding his future.

The Zifa HPC comprising vice president Omega Sibanda, ex-technical director Taurai Mangwiro and coaches Moses Chunga, Rahman Gumbo, Sunday Chidzambwa and Innocent Chogugudza recently recommended the dismissal of Mlauzi and Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa.

This followed a review of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon where the Warriors failed to get past the group stages while the Mighty Warriors disappointing campaigns at the 2016 African Women Cup of Nations and the Rio Olympics were also under consideration.

Zifa has already written to Pasuwa notifying him that his contract will not be renewed but have remained silent regarding Mlauzi.

“For now, I’m focussing on the team for the Cosafa Women’s Champions as I’m still under contract...,” Mlauzi told the Daily News.

“It’s unfortunate that my job with the national team hangs in the balance but until such as time I’m given a letter of dismissal, I remain in charge.

“I think I have a clear vision that I spelt out to the team and the team understood that very well. If I were to leave, I leave a team that we can say was still under construction and that construction has to end probably at foundation level and hopefully the next coach will take over and reach the next level.

“After qualifying for the Olympics, the next port of call was to make it for the World Cup because by qualifying for such major tournaments you gain valuable experience.”

Meanwhile, Mlauzi has started training with Castle Lager Premiership side Tsholotsho with a deal eminent as he prepares for life if Zifa gives him the boot.

“I’m trying to venture into a different challenge, considering that my job with the Mighty Warriors hangs in the balance,” he said.

“Everything seems to be going according to plan I’m already training with the team but there are a few areas that the management needs to look at before we can put pen to paper. It’s more of a gentlemen’s agreement at the moment.

“The response, as expected, is immediate. I’m born to win and an ambitious coach and I would want the team to be very ambitious too. We have a number of new guys who came on board and I would want to build a team that can compete for honours.”