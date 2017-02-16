Don't prioritise DStv: Mangudya

Share this article:

HARARE - Central bank governor John Mangudya yesterday put himself in line of fire when he suggested that the country should not prioritise payment of DStv subscriptions at the expense of raw materials.

Presenting his Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) in Harare yesterday, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) chief said he was working on various measures to preserve foreign currency, which is slowly dwindling due to illicit outflows and general imports.

“The bank shall quickly move to redress this market failure through measures that compel banks to adhere to the import priority list and to mitigate against institutional indiscipline such as the use of more foreign exchange for personal card and DStv transactions ahead of raw materials to produce cooking oil, for example.

“Financial institutions should do some soul searching and rethink on how they add value to the economy under the new normal,” said Mangudya.

He said more than $206,7 million was spent in the second half of last year on card and DStv transactions paid through the nostro accounts.

“Spending more foreign exchange on DStv subscriptions than on raw materials to produce cooking oil, for example, is not only counterproductive but also illogical,” he said.

Mangudya could, however, face public backlash over his controversial statement which comes as most households are hooked to DStv viewing following their migration from the State-funded Zimbabwe Broadcasting Holdings’ ZTV.

ZTV is yet to switch to digitalisation as funding problems have stalled its migration which is supposed to be in line with the Sadc target ought to have been met in 2015.

Often derisively called Dead BC, the State broadcaster has failed to transform itself owing to poor funding, interference and tight control by President Robert Mugabe’s government.

Zimbabweans are among millions of Africans who view DStv due to its diverse and appealing programmes which include sport, news, music and soap operas.

The English Premier League is one of the biggest DStv drawcards.

Zimbabwe is currently experiencing debilitating liquid problems as a result of foreign currency shortages despite introducing the bond notes late last year.

Mangudya has directed banks to put a cap on Visa and Master Cards as the foreign currency shortages bite.