Ngezi home match away from home

HARARE - Ngezi Platinum Stars’ African Confederation Cup return leg against Pamplemousses, which was initially set for Baobab Stadium, has been moved to the National Sports Stadium after Caf insisted that Mhondoro-Ngezi cannot host international matches due to lack of hotels in the area.

The match, however, remains this Saturday but will now kick off at 1:00pm to enable CAPS United’s opponents in the African Champions League Lioli FC to train at the venue ahead of their return leg the following day.

Ngezi Platinum drew 1-1 with Pamplemousses in the first leg in Mauritius on Sunday and will be hoping to finish off their opponents at home to book a ticket to the next round of the competition.

Liberty Chakoroma scored for the platinum miners while Jean Fabrini equalised for the home side.

Madamburo coach Tonderai Ndiraya said while they were disappointed with the change in match venue, they will not allow it to disturb their goal of beating Pamplemousses.

“Yeah, it is a setback for us playing home away from home,” Ndiraya told the Daily News yesterday.

“It’s something that is beyond our control and we just have to work with what is there. We only need to focus on the task at hand.

“Our management is running around to ensure that we can go and camp in Harare so that we get used to the Stadium.

“We should not let this affect our focus. We need to remain focused and do the duty.”

Ndiraya said he is hopeful they will progress to the next round.

“You never know in football but I think we have an advantage,” he said.

“There are areas that we need to improve on, like our defending.

“We allowed a soft goal in Mauritius and if we can improve on that I hope we will do well.”

In the event that the platinum miners negotiate their way past Pamplemousses, they will meet Angolan side CD Libolo in the final qualifying round.