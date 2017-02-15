Dondo samples new tracks

Share this article:

HARARE - Afro-fusion artiste Sam Dondo performed new tracks off his forthcoming 11-track album at City Sports Bar’s jam session gig on Monday night.

Dondo performed the title track Game Changer and another potential banger called Handinete Kushandira Mhuri off his second album titled Game Changer set to be launched in Harare on March 15.

The upcoming musician told the Daily News that he featured Cynthia Mare on the title track.

“The album was recorded at Viyali Studios and was mastered by Oskid. I chose Oskid because he knows the sound entertainment lovers want,” said Dondo.

Dondo launched his debut album Dyara Minamato last year in a blaze of glory. His album launch at Alexandra Sports Club on April 15 featured A-class local artistes who included Winky D, Oliver Mtukudzi, Alick Macheso, Suluman Chimbetu and Jah Prayzah.

The 31-year-old artiste featured Jah Prayzah and Chimbetu on the tracks Zviuya and Kanganwa Nhamo respectively.

At the City Sports Bar Monday Jam Session, Dondo shared the stage with Progress Chipfumo, Allan Chimbetu, Samazaza, Derick Majaivana, Howard Pinjisi, Talking Guitars, Too Open, Sipite, Juntal and Sarah Dee.