Charlie Kay ropes in Nox

HARARE - London-based musician and producer Charlie Kay, 27, has collaborated with Enock “Nox” Guni on a single titled Ndokuda Wakadaro.

The love single, which was released yesterday to coincide with Valentine’s Day, is a follow-up to his 2016 debut Vimbai which was the top hit for several months on the Zim Top Ten on the DStv channel, Zambezi Magic, for several months last year.

“I am happy with the collaboration I did with Nox and am sure this song will take my career to a new level. I am determined to build on the success generated by my first single Vimbai,” said Charlie Kay who relocated to the United Kingdom a decade ago.

To popularise his music, Charlie Kay, who studied music production at the prestigious University of Westminster in London, has entered a distribution and marketing deal with a digital music service provider called Africori.

“Africori has access to a network of more than 650 digital retailers, mobile outlets and subscription services worldwide. Am very confident that the song will widely distributed,” he told the Daily News.

Ndokuda Wakadaro is accompanied by a chic video directed by the award winning Tatenda Jamera who has worked with top artistes such as Nicki Minaj, Tiwa Savage, Olly Murs and Alexandra Burke.

Charlie Kay relocated to the United Kingdom together with his family at the age of 17. He then studied music engineering and production at University of Westminster alongside the likes of Deauxpe, Al Shux, Josh Friend, ADP and Mike Skinner.

The multi-talented London-based Zimbabwean artiste, who is also a club DJ, owns a music label called Inkredible Muzik.