Zim massacred in Colombo

HARARE - Zimbabwe ladies cricket team’s bid to progress to the Super 6 stage at the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers went up in smoke after they produced one of their worst performances losing to India by nine wickets.

Zimbabwe came into the match needing nothing short of a huge win against an Indian side that had already qualified to the Super 6 stage.

However, team captain Sharne Mayers elected to bat after winning the toss and perhaps succumbing to fear of the game being beamed life on television, the locals failed to go past 100 runs for the first time in their campaign totalling a measly 60 runs all out in 28.5 overs as they struggled against legspinner and player of the match Poonam Yadav Poonam.

The 25-year-old picked five wickets for 19 runs in 7.5 overs and got support from left arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad who grabbed two wickets for 18 runs from six overs.

Zimbabwe top-order batter Mary-Anne Musonda played a lone battle for her 60-ball 26 runs while big hitter Precious Marange was thwarted on 12 runs from nine deliveries while the rest failed to get into double figures.

India consolidated their top position with an easy chase for the loss of only one wicket as they surpassed the target in nine overs reaching 61 runs. Marange picked the only wicket.

Speaking from Colombo, Mayers said they had fantastic preparations but need more game time going forward.

“I would say the preparations were fair in terms of skills appreciation but we need to play more games regardless of who the opposition is and also make it a habit to play against big teams. That’s the only way the team will improve and start competing and win games,” Mayers said.

Zimbabwe got into the 10-team tournament targeting to finish in the top six and get a One Day International status for the next four years and then negotiate their way into the top four to qualify for the World Cup scheduled for England in June.

The script went wrong from the first match against Ireland after the locals succumbed to a 119-run defeat before edging Thailand by 36 runs in their second match to get their qualifiers campaign back on track.

Unfortunately, hosts Sri Lanka lay an ambush in Zimbabwe’s way handing the Trevor Phiri-coached side an eight wicket victory while Group A leaders India extinguished any hopes of a giant-killing act with an easy nine wicket win in Colombo yesterday. The team is expected back in the country tomorrow evening.