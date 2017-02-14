Zifa lines up club licensing roadmap

Share this article:

HARARE - In a effort to reinvigorate domestic football, the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) has appointed a club licensing body that will be responsible to superintend the process.

In a press release issued by the association’s communications manager Xolisani Gwesela yesterday, Zifa board member Piraishe Mabhena will be the chairperson and while Willard Manyengavana will be the vice chairperson.

The two will be assisted by four members in Samkeliso Silengane, Nobioth Magwizi, Dennis Tshuma, and Gilbert Saika. Gwesela will be the club licensing manager and an ex-officio member of the body.

“The committee met on Saturday February 11, 2017 and successfully conducted a productive workshop and came up with a framework for the licensing of Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs in the 2017 season,” Gwesela said.

“Accordingly, PSL Clubs will be formally invited to apply to be licensed for the 2017 season.”

Gwesela added that the clubs are now expected start applying and be licensed ahead of the 2017 season.

The club licensing system is based on a five-key criteria which are sporting, personnel and administrative, financial, infrastructure and legal.

Meanwhile, Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa paid condolences to the Angolan football family following the death of 17 people during a stampede prior to a football match last week between Santa Rita de Cassia and Recreativo de Libolo

“We are deeply saddened by the death of the 17 fans who were trampled in Angola on Friday,” Chiyangwa said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased in this time of grieving. May the souls of the dearly departed rest in eternal peace and we also wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured.

The Cosafa president further underscored the need for responsible authorities to implement crowd control systems to avoid loss of lives at football events.

“Going forward, we should guard against the recurrence of such tragedies through the establishment and effective implementation of crowd management systems,” he added.

“Football should be about celebration and not mourning.”