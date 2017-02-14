Shariwa sets Shabanie target

Share this article:

HARARE - Taku Shariwa has made Premier League survival a priority for returnees Shabanie Mine after being appointed as the new coach last week.

Shabanie Mine were forced to look for a new coach after Tendai Chikuni, who helped them gain promotion into the premiership, left the club to join airforce side Chapungu having failed to agree on a new deal.

The Chinda Boys had then resolved to rope in former Chicken Inn coach Mandla Mpofu, who had agreed in principal but later joined Bulawayo City instead as an assistant coach to Try Ncube.

Shariwa, formerly with Mutare City said that his first mission is racking up enough points to stay away from the bottom two.

“I started work with Shabanie Mine last Friday- we are still working on assembling a team for the season and maybe by next week we should be close to getting the best from the human resources that have been showing up for these trials,” Shariwa told the Daily News yesterday.

“We cannot be satisfied 100 percent and have to work with what we have considering our financial muscle if you were to compare us to our neighbours FC Platinum or other premiership teams such as ZPC Kariba and Harare City. Coming from division 1, I think we need just to survive relegation and anything else will be a bonus.”

The youthful coach said players coming for the trials are mostly division 1 players who were gunning for promotion last season with a few experienced ones also coming through.

“We are having mostly players from division 1 but we also had other seasoned campaigners such as William Mapfumo formerly of Triangle, Clifton Mwale and also had players coming from DRC such as Tambwe Kalunga a striker and former Bloemfontein Celtic U18 player Ishmael Moosa,” he added.

“In terms of my backroom staff, I haven’t picked anyone yet because they are a few issues that we still need to iron out with the executive pertaining to my contract.”

The Chinda Boys were relegated at the end of the 2014 Premiership season under the leadership of head coach Jairos Tapera together with army side Black Rhinos and Bantu Rovers from Bulawayo.

Ironically, all these three teams make their return to the top flight league this season and all will be looking to survive the dreaded chop come end of season.