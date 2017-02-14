Nigeria's Buhari remains in London as wife returns to Abuja

ABUJA - The wife of Nigeria’s president, Aisha Buhari jetted back to the country on Saturday amid speculation over Buhari’s health.

Local media reported that after having stayed with Buhari for a short while in London, she went to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia where she performed Umrah (Lesser Hajj).

Upon her return to Abuja, she told Nigerians to stay put and pray for President Buhari who is seeking medical help in the United Kingdom.

“I thank God for a journey mercy, I prayed for Nigeria and Nigerian leaders and we should not relent in prayers and good deed. I want to use this opportunity to thank all Nigerians for the goodwill and support for my husband and Nigeria in general,” she said.

Meanwhile Buhari’s absence in Nigeria has raised speculations over his health.

Many have cast doubt over the recently released images of Buhari and other leaders who visited him in the UK.

The images released by the Presidency to show Buhari’s condition as not-severe made no impact as Nigerians on twitter reacted vigorously.

