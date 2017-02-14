Lucky star shines on Mteki

Share this article:

HARARE - African Roots Music singer and world renowned stone sculptor Bryn Mteki aka Sekurutau is not surprised at all for always winning grand prizes at Metro Peech and Browne Wholesalers.

While the artiste’s winning streak as one of the lucky bulk traders started three years ago when he started operating supermarkets, he believes his star is following his success as an accomplished artist.

“I have been lucky throughout my life starting with fine art drawing while I was just a small boy gradually graduating to stone sculpting with techniques passed on by late Uncle Boira and father Richard Mteki, then music. My star has always been shinning so when I started operating BrynBrands everything else fell in place.

“The success of my artistic career when I toured and exhibited my sculptures throughout the world in the past 16 years meant that I was financially sound to engage in bigger projects here in Zimbabwe. I am proud today that BrynBrands runs a vast of projects in retail, butcheries, take-away, entertainment, mining and fashion.”

The stylish dreadlocked artist cum businessman who is managed by wife Patience Annie Mteki aka Ambuya has also acquired Club Saratoga in Highfield where he performs every Friday.

And for the three years he has participated in the Metro Peech and Browne Wholesalers raffles, he has won household goods and cash prizes countless times.

“I have kept some of the monetary prizes sealed in envelops so as to shows my grand-children.”

Mteki is fortunate to have met – in his life time – personalities like long-time friend R. Kelly, the great Mike Tyson, Wesley Snipes, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha , Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rev Jesse Jackson , Andy Cole of Manchester United and Dwight Yorke, Sepp Blatter among others.