VICTORIA CITY - Hong Kong police officers convicted of beating protester

Seven police officers in Hong Kong have been convicted of beating a protester during pro-democracy rallies in 2014.

The group, charged with intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm, were found guilty of a lesser charge of causing bodily harm.

Hong Kong saw major protests in 2014 after China ruled out open nominations for the election of its leader.

TV cameras caught the officers kicking and punching Ken Tsang, who was handcuffed, in a nearby park.

The court found that two of the officers convicted did not directly take part in the assault, but Judge David Dufton said that "every police officer has a duty to prevent the commission of a crime", even if committed by fellow officers.

The ruling said Mr Tsang suffered injuries to his face, neck and body, but that these did not amount to "grievous bodily harm".