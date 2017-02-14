Hong Kong police officers convicted of beating protester

bbc news  •  14 February 2017 12:21PM  •  0 comments

VICTORIA CITY - Hong Kong police officers convicted of beating protester

Seven police officers in Hong Kong have been convicted of beating a protester during pro-democracy rallies in 2014.

The group, charged with intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm, were found guilty of a lesser charge of causing bodily harm.

Hong Kong saw major protests in 2014 after China ruled out open nominations for the election of its leader.

TV cameras caught the officers kicking and punching Ken Tsang, who was handcuffed, in a nearby park.

The court found that two of the officers convicted did not directly take part in the assault, but Judge David Dufton said that "every police officer has a duty to prevent the commission of a crime", even if committed by fellow officers.

The ruling said Mr Tsang suffered injuries to his face, neck and body, but that these did not amount to "grievous bodily harm".

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely