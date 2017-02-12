'Time for youths to take over'

Share this article:

HARARE - Expelled Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) member Margaret Dongo says it is now time for the country’s youths to take over the country’s political space with guidance from war veterans and other elders who participated in the war of liberation.

The politician, who together with six other founding members of the party was shown the red card last week by the interim president Joice Mujuru following serious differences and divisions, said the old should now pave way for the new.

“I think the former youths that fought for independence with the aim of economically, politically and socially empowering the people should take transitional leadership now and mentor the current youths to appreciate the practicality of the people’s empowerment intended by the liberation war so that the current youths can take over and pass on to the next generation of youths too,” the firebrand politician said.

Some of the founding members that were expelled together with Dongo are Rugare Gumbo, Didymus Mutasa, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, Luckson Kandemiri and Claudius Makova, while others like Sylvester Nguni and Ray Kaukonde voluntarily resigned.

With ZPF in a mess and without a clear leadership, Dongo said this is an opportunity for the country to rediscover itself and develop correct and progressive leadership that has the people at heart.

Dongo, who is a war veteran and a former Zanu PF MP, said a transitional leadership must be in a position to attend to the economic, political and social situation in the country and protecting the values of the liberation struggle.

Presently, opposition parties are divided and at their weakest point having failed to take advantage of Zanu PF problems.

Analysts say the convulsions in ZPF are a major setback to the hoped for coalition.

“Zimbabwe was liberated by the youths and the youths should have continued with the economic, social and political development programmes but unfortunately they were sidelined by old people who had no future in mind and resulted in the nation moving backwards economically, politically and socially.

“Teach the current youths who should take over the positives of the courageous, collective, and inclusive approach of the fight for liberation and alert them to the mistakes made by the former youth so that negative history does not repeat itself,” she said.

She added that the country’s elders were needed as their experience was useful in the transitional process for the country to progress.

“Former youths who fought for the freedom of this country should take over leadership now on a transitional basis to ensure the true values of the struggle on economic, social and political freedom…are known and implemented.

“This group of former youths includes trained fighters, collaborators such as mujibas, chimbwidos (war collaborators) as well as refugees and other activists of that generation such as musicians. This transitional leadership and activism should be done now for the benefit of future generations of this country,” she said.