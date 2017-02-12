Ministry sees off wheelchair athletes

Share this article:

HARARE - The Sports ministry on Friday hosted a send-off event for the wheelchair and hand cycling team that is scheduled to leave for the Outeniqua championships in George Town, South Africa.

Team Zimbabwe have had their travel arrangements shelved from today to tomorrow but will have top athlete Moleen Majoni who is powered by the Ruwa Local Board (RLB) leaving for South Africa this afternoon accompanied by a representative from RLB.

Speaking at the ministry’s board room, the send-off venue the acting permanent secretary in the Sports ministry Netsai Masiyanise said the government is committed to the well-being of sportspeople with disabilities.



The event was also attended by the minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province Miriam Chikukwa, secretary for Sport and Recreation Godfrey Chipare, head of delegation and senator representing people living with disabilities Annah Shiri among others.

“...The participation by the team at this year’s event presents Zimbabwe as an assertive force to reckon with and positions the country as a wheelchair athletics powerhouse in the world. It is an accomplishment worth cherishing as it underlines our competitiveness in sport in general and athletics in particular,” Masiyanise said.

“Last year you scooped 11 medals at the same event and you put a sterling performance which we all celebrated...It is government’s considered view that events of this magnitude will yield much good to the Zimbabwean populace if they are brought closer to the people.

“...The National Sport and Recreation Policy puts emphasis on the promotion of sports for people living with disabilities which should take place in communities, schools, colleges and universities. It is pleasing to note that you have always proved beyond any reasonable doubt that disability does not mean inability by the performance that you have exhibited in the competitions you have taken part in and this should be applauded.”