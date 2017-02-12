Hodges speaks on his future

Share this article:

HARARE - Former CAPS United chairperson Andy Hodges has given an indication that he might not be returning to local football in the green colours of Makepekepe.



Malaysia-based Hodges, who was named as Makepekepe co-chairperson in December, was expected home in January to resume his duties but delayed his return as he was winding up his business and also having his son complete his education, announced in an interview on local radio station that he was returning home next month.





In the interview Hodges said he felt honoured to be appointed to the CAPS United board in absentia but felt his skills maybe best utilised at a national level putting to fore speculation that he is one of those earmarked for the vacant post of chief executive officer at the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa).



Hodges said although he is open to the CAPS offer, a role at a national level will assist in developing football in the country at all levels including at the Green Machine.

“There are minor negotiations that are still to be held with CAPS United when I return home. I am a football man and my heart would want to see the standard of Zimbabwean football get higher. CAPS United and Zifa are different entities but I am looking at football as the winner,” Hodges said.

“If football is strong at the national level, then all the clubs at all levels in Zimbabwe would benefit. What we need in Zimbabwean football at the moment is finding each other and stop the fighting. We need to support the Zifa president with each one of us whether you are a supporter or media or administrator playing a part towards the growth of our football.”

Hodges admitted the dilemma of choosing between his home and first love CAPS United and the football mother body although Zifa has not approached him yet.

“I am green through and through CAPS United is obviously my team, it’s my heart, and my soul, I am really honoured that the president (Farai Jere) reached out to me. They have a great president, board coach and supporters. If I am to come in, I will be coming in to complement the team that already has great depth in the board,” Hodges added.

“But if I am to look somewhere and say where I could I put more input...but look at national level role. I look at Zifa. At the end of the day I am looking at a situation where football should be the winner...But let me also hasten to say that there has been no formal communication between me and Zifa or anybody there. It’s more of a wish and if it’s not Zifa I can’t join any other club.”