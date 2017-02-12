End of the road for Zim

Share this article:

HARARE - Zimbabwe ladies cricket team will be hoping for a miracle to dispatch leaders India by a wider margin in their last match of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers after going down by eight wickets against hosts Sri Lanka in Colombo yesterday.

Needing nothing short of a victory while also hoping Ireland would stumble against minnows Thailand, all the expectations went up in smoke after the locals’ measly total of 149 upon being put to bat saw them losing the match by eight wickets with 79 balls remaining while Ireland beat Thailand by 46 runs in the other match.

Sri Lanka made 153/2 in 36.5 overs and are on course to the Super 6 stage as they currently occupy second position with four points having won two and losing one.

Ireland are in third place owing to an inferior net run rate while Zimbabwe and Thailand concludes Group C standing in their respective fourth and fifth place.

The locals entertain table toppers India at Colombo tomorrow, their last match of the campaign and team captain Sharne Mayers is looking forward to her charges making the most of their rest today today to prepare for the Indians.

“I think we could have put more on the board especially in the middle overs. Our bowlers did very well and fought all the way to the end,” Mayers told the Daily News on Sunday of the defeat to Sri Lanka.

“There’s a lot of mixed feelings (mood in the camp) but one thing we are going to do is make the most of our rest day and continue to play our hearts out against India.”