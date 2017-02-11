Zifa lift Gorowa, Kasinauyo suspensions

Share this article:

BULAWAYO – The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) has lifted the suspensions of several individuals who include former Warriors coach Ian Gorowa and ex-Zifa bord member Edzai Kasinauyo.

The duo were banned by the association after they were alleged to have tried to fix Zimbabwe’s 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Swaziland last year in March.

Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa made the announcement at a press briefing in Bulawayo yesterday after a visit of the city where he had a meeting with councillors and also toured sporting facilities to check their readiness ahead of the Cosafa Women’s Championships later this year.

Ex-Highlanders chief executive Ndumiso Gumede, Bulawayo City chairperson Jerry Sibanda, former Warriors assistant coach Nation Dube and Bulawayo City coach Philani Ncube were also pardoned from the suspensions.

However, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Highlanders chairman Peter Dube will have to wait a bit longer before he can know his fate after Chiyangwa revealed that a committee led by Harare lawyer Itai Ndudzo will review his case before making a final decision.

Meanwhile, Zifa is also looking for a substantive chief executive officer, a technical director, Warriors and Mighty Warriors coaches.

Joseph Mamutse has been the acting-CEO since the sacking of Jonathan Mashingaidze last year while former Warriors coach Kallisto Pasuwa’s contract will not be renewed after the team dismal performance at the Afcon tournament in Gabon last month.

Mighty Warriors coach Shadreck Mlauzi was also relieved of his duties following his side’s poor performance at the African Women’s Cup of Nation in Cameroon last year.

The two coaches’ sacking was recommended by the Zifa High Performance Committee which met in the capital last week.

The association is also looking for a new technical director after Taurai Mangwiro quit his post to take up the coaching post at Premiership side Triangle.