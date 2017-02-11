Delta, PSL begin sponsorship renewal negotiations

Share this article:

HARARE - Delta Beverages have started negotiations with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) regarding the sponsorship renewal ahead of the 2017 season.

This follows the expiry of the sponsorship at the end of last season and yesterday following uncertainty over the renewal of a new deal PSL chief executive Kenny Ndebele yesterday confirmed the development.

“The Premier Soccer League and Delta Beverages are currently negotiating the renewal of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League partnership,” Ndebele said.

“The two parties are in the process of discussing specific contractual obligations, requirements and expectations. Further details will be released in due course.”

A new deal between Delta Beverages and PSL looked unlikely after the sponsors revealed at the 2016 Soccer Stars of the Year awards that they were not happy following the boardroom squabbles that rocked PSL and Zifa over the over the relegation and promotion of teams.

Pulling no punches at the Soccer Stars of the Year banquet last year, Delta Beverages marketing director Maxen Karombo expressed disgust at what was happening where relations between the country’s football mother body Zifa and the Premier Soccer league were frosty.

PSL clubs and Zifa were at loggerheads following last year’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) which voted to have four teams relegated instead of two. The Premiership’s 16 clubs even approached the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) to make a ruling on the matter.

The matter was however resolved last month after PSL clubs withdrawn its case against Zifa from Cas as they opted to adopt the association’s resolution to promote four teams from Division One and relegate two teams which appear to have paved way for negotiations.