Zifa must improve on professionalism

HARARE - It is high time the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) starts conducting its business in a more professional manner.

This past week, Zifa has been embroiled in an employment saga with former Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa.

At the height of the soap opera, Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa came out in the media pleading with Pasuwa to resign from his post.

In employer-employee relations, the association had all the power to terminate or extend the coach’s contract. Zifa should have just come out in the open and sacked Pasuwa before letting the matter spiral out of control like what eventually transpired.

The longer the nation waited without a decision being made regarding the coach’s future opened avenues for people to come up with different conspiracy theories.

It might look irrelevant at the moment but the confusion created by this episode once again goes to taint the already battered Zifa image in the public’s eye.

Pasuwa has not been paid his monthly salary since May last year and the coach is owed thousands more in signing-on fees and other bonuses.

As Zimbabwe, we already have bad memories of failure to pay national coaches after the Warriors were barred from taking part in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers by Fifa following an appeal by former coach Valinhos.

Attracting competent coaches to fill the vacancy left by Pasuwa is going to be very tough for Zifa given what has happened in the last couple of years.

Pasuwa endured a lot during his time as Warriors coach as he went for months without a salary at a time he was expected to lead the team to qualification for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament.

Some coaches might be tempted by the prestige of coaching the Warriors but at the back of their minds, they will always have reservations due to Zifa’s poor treatment of employees they would have hired.

In the end, Zifa will settle for someone who is just trying his luck at the national level rather than the right candidate.

At the moment, the Warriors need a coach who will improve the team from what Pasuwa has done during his tenure.

Qualifying for the 2019 Afcon tournament to be held in Cameroon should be the major objective and reaching the knockout stages of that competition is of paramount importance.

The Warriors should not take steps backward and in order to avoid that scenario. Zifa needs to appoint a competent and highly motivated coach to take the team forward.