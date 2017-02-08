Zim youth wins AU logo design contest

Share this article:

HARARE - A 22-year-old Zimbabwean graphic designer, Quentine Nyoni, has won a competition to design the logo for the African Union (AU) — a 54-member State continental body.

Nyoni — whose logo will now be the official AU 2017 theme emblem — beat contenders from other African countries to bag $1 000 prize money.

The Union’s officials said they went through a very rigorous process before settling for his logo, which will feature on AU’s communication materials and publications.

According to Nyoni, his design features “the element of hands and different gender symbols reaching towards each other, demonstrating the desire of Africa’s young men and women to work together towards harnessing the demographic dividend,” he said.

“The bars that protrude in and out of the African map represent the statistics that prove that the continent is currently experiencing and will continue to experience a youth bulge…,” Nyoni said.

Nyoni, who dreams of launching his own multimedia company one day, said he was part of the youth precession at the opening ceremony of the heads of State and government summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, last month.

“I got to present the official AU flag, with my logo on it, to African heads of State and government. It was truly an honour . . . ,” he said.