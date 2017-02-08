Zanu PF MPs' demands shocking

Share this article:

HARARE - It certainly does not need a rocket scientist to appreciate that our economy is bleeding and thus it is somewhat shocking that at such a time we have our esteemed parliamentarians demanding, rather bizarrely, that they want more vehicles.

The reasons given by Zanu PF legislators for demanding more vehicles is that the roads in rural constituencies are in bad shape and when they complete their five-year terms they would have nothing to use. How crass!

These legislators should start taking Zimbabweans seriously because who, apart from a demented soul, does not know the overtaxed taxpayers have no money to sustain such ludicrous lifestyles.

We are still smarting from the 15 percent value added tax increase on meat products and cereals and incredibly someone has the temerity to suggest we fund his luxuries.

Our legislators, who have Ford Rangers that cost at least $60 000, are demanding more when close to five million people are still faced with hunger.

The same legislators who are failing to align existing laws with the Constitution want us to pay them handsomely for sleeping in Parliament. How insensitive!

One point we agree with the legislators on is that our roads are in extremely bad shape but on that account, we have no one but them to blame because of their warped priorities which seek self-aggrandisement at the expense of national service.

President Robert Mugabe, the man they protect with gusto, is responsible for destroying the nation, yet they want us to reward them for that level of mediocrity.

For starters, the country’s lower and upper houses are bloated and thus out of sync with our very small population and constrained budget, yet we have Zanu PF legislators demanding more.

From where, if we may ask, when government is failing to pay civil servants?

These MPs have nothing to show for the three years they have been in Parliament. While they are booked into fancy hotels, the people they represent are battling diseases such as typhoid and have no access to essential drugs at health centres.

These same MPs have access to government loans and often loot inputs but continue to have a sense of entitlement when most Zimbabweans are living on less than a dollar a day.

The legislators should count themselves lucky because they have paying jobs — 90 percent of Zimbabweans are living from hand to mouth on the fringes of the economy.