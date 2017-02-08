Tuku mends relationship with daughters

Share this article:

HARARE - Superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi has posted a picture on social media showing his three daughters Sandra, Sybil and Selmor whom he has of late been accused of denying love.

The Facebook picture was accompanied by a statement “Children are a gift from God. Proud of my beautiful daughters.”

Over the years they have been rumours of a rift between him and his daughters, Selmor and Sandra.

In 2014, Mtukudzi’s former publicist Shepherd Mutamba revealed in the book Tuku Backstage that the Bvuma hit maker did not have a good relationship with his biological children, mainly Sandra and Selmor whom he fathered with first wife Melody Murape.

Tuku’s manager Sam Mataure told the Daily News yesterday that recent developments concerning children is work in progress.

“Tuku is getting along with his daughters as evidenced by the recent Johannesburg concert where he shared the stage with Selmor and the Manatsas.

“It is work in progress, the pending concert featuring the Manatsas here in Zimbabwe at a-yet-to-be announced date and venue is also meant to strengthen the relationship between the two parties,” Mataure said.

Back in the day, Tuku left out Selmor on a number of his high profile events including his birthday bashes that tend to lure thousands of fans.

He went on to reveal on Capital FM Radio (Kenya) that he regrets his first marriage.

“I got married to somebody I didn’t even know and I divorced, so to the youngsters I say never ever get married to anyone who you did not understand, you will always have problems in future. So I regret that,” he said last year while on his visit to the East African nation as a Unicef Goodwill ambassador for Children in southern and eastern Africa.

Last year, Tuku launched his latest album Ehe! Kani Nhai Yahwe adding to his more than 60 albums since he started his artistic journey around 1977.

He has established his influence as an artiste not only in the country but on the entire globe at large.