I beg to differ Chihuri...

Share this article:

EDITOR - Last week, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) commissioner-general Augustine Chihuri was quoted saying corruption within the police force was to do with how us parents bring up children and not necessarily a police force origination since they only have six months to mould a police officer.

This was during the tour of police projects by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Peace and Security, Home Affairs and Security Services.

I disagree with the learned police chief, who holds a doctorate for that matter.

Corruption is not something that children are taught nor is it something that they learn from their parents in their day to day routines.

Corruption is a culture that germinates and spreads in an organisation.

This is the reason why every moment the word corruption comes up and without a blink ZRP traffic section and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority come to mind.

When you talk about education or agricultural extension services the word corruption is hardly talked about.

Corruption breeds in those organisations that do not take strong measures and strategies to allow for zero tolerance towards corruption.

First of all, the commissioner–general should take full responsibility for what is happening in his force, instead of shifting the blame to parents.

In the 80s and 90s, there was no talk of corruption in the force.

Today, any police officer symbolises corruption.

It is only Chihuri, and no-one else who can clean the image of the police force.

Cde Chihuri should be reminded that there are no bad soldiers but bad officers.

Besides the few officers he has fired for corruption, he should tell the nation actions he is taking to mitigate against graft .

Some of his officers’ actions that induce people to offer bribes are:

• Confiscation of car keys and licences at roadblocks by some police officers.

• Lack of schedules of fines for the motoring public (these should be published or made available at roadblocks).

Traffic officers usually charge $20 for a single offence such as blown-out bulb and they usually look for at least two offences, some of which are unusual e.g half flat tyre!

• The detention of motorists at roadblocks who have “insufficient funds” to pay fines.

• The rude and uncompromising attitude of the police officers

• They should leave the highly technical sections of SI 129 of 2015 to the Vehicle Inspection Department e.g section 60(1) .

• The intimidating figure of a police officer with a baton in one hand and spikes in the other does not show civilisation and does not give you, as the supreme boss with a doctorate in policing, a good image.

What happened to the policing of the 80s and 90s that was the envy of every citizen in Zimbabwe?

Never Zisengwe.

Zisco.