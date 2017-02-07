US condemns arrest of protest clergymen

STAFF WRITER  •  7 February 2017 4:26PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - The United States yesterday said it was extremely concerned by the continuing deterioration of the human rights situation in Zimbabwe after the “unwarranted arrest” and continued detention of Evan Mawarire and the incarceration of Phillip Patrick Mugadza.        

“We fear these recent actions will further limit the right of Zimbabweans to exercise their Constitutionally-protected freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly, which are similarly protected under Zimbabwe’s international human rights obligations, and are core values of any functioning democracy,” the embassy said in a statement.

The case of two activist clergymen, Mawarire and Mugadza — who are both languishing in prison for expressing dissenting views against President Robert Mugabe and his warring Zanu PF — has sent a chilling signal to any free thinkers in the church.

The US government called on the government to respect the rule of law and legal due process provided by the Constitution, the basic right to freedom of speech and to respect the human rights of all citizens enshrined in the charter.

“We believe that the basic right of Zimbabweans to freedom of speech — be it in public, through print media, or social media — should be protected within and outside Zimbabwe’s borders.”

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely