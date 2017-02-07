Harare floods: No compensation for lodgers

Share this article:

HARARE - Tenants renting homes that have been affected by flooding will not be compensated under a government assistance scheme, Civil Protection Unit (CPU)’s deputy director, Sibusisiwe Ndlovu, said yesterday.

Several properties have been affected by recent flooding and many others remain under threat.

Ndlovu told delegates at a Combined Harare Residents Association (Chra) and Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) meeting that lodgers must find alternative accommodation on their own.

“... lodgers should look for their own accommodation if they were involved in floods. The CPU can only give them some money for assistance during this time and food items,” she said.

Ndlovu said apart from the cash, to be only availed to the tenants during the course of the week, CPU will not be offering them anything else.

The CPU will not provide funding for commercial and business losses.

However, Chra chairperson, Simbarashe Moyo, said there is no disaster response mechanism that ensures that when calamities occur, people are assisted.

“The idea that when one is a lodger and they will not be compensated is absurd because everyone including the landlord was affected. In some instances certain homes do not have a landlord who stays there making it a bit unfair,” Moyo said.

Harare mayor, Bernard Manyenyeni, has said while anyone can lodge compensation demands, chances of being compensated were slim.

In Budiriro 5, close to 50 homes were flooded after the banks of the Marimba River burst.

More than 30 families in Mbare were also affected by floods due to Harare City Council bungling the inspection of Gulf Sunshine Bazaar along Simon Mazorodze.

While council took the blame for the flooding that was caused, it’s yet to respond to demands of $57 000 from the affected residents, as damages for their lost food and property.