CAPS confident of CL success

HARARE - CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe says he is not much concerned with his side’s lack of game time ahead of this weekend’s African Champions League qualifier away to Lesotho’s Lioli FC.

The Zimbabwean champions travel to Maseru to face Tse Nale this Sunday at the Setsoto Stadium for the first leg with the second leg scheduled for the National Sports Stadium in Harare a week later.

This will be Makepekepe’s first competitive match since they clinched the Zimbabwe championship in November 2016.

With the Zimbabwe top flight league on off season, United have had to prepare for this important encounter using warm-up matches.

The Green Machine beat Mozambique champions Ferroviaro de Beira 2-0 at the National Sports Stadium last month before travelling to Zambia to step up their preparations.

In Zambia, Chitembwe’s side lost 2-0 to Red Arrows before ending their tour with a 2-1 victory over Zanaco.

On the other hand, Lioli have already passed the midway stage of the Lesotho 2016-17 season.

Tse Nale currently sit in second place on the log just a single point behind Bantu after 16 matches.

At the weekend, Lioli warmed-up to their match against CAPS with a 3-0 victory over Likhopo in the first leg of the LNIG Top 8 quarter-final.

“For us, we are just concentrating on what we can do and we are not paying much attention to the Lioli strengths or weaknesses,” Chitembwe told the Daily News.

“We are happy with how our preparations have gone and we just have to keep on working hard in the days we are left with before the game.”

Chitembwe felt United’s trip to Zambia was a worthwhile expedition with the experience coming in handy in the Champions League.

“These trips are of benefit to any football institution. You hardly spend as much time with the team when you are at home,” he said.

“That amount of time you spend with the players away from home is very valuable.”

If United get past Lioli, they will secure a final qualifying round clash against five-time African champions TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo.