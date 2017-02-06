Zim women win WC qualifier warm up

Share this article:

HARARE - The Zimbabwe women’s cricket side defeated Scotland by 95 runs in an ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier warm up match in Colombo, Sri Lanka yesterday.

Trevor Phiri’s side made light work of the Scottish as they scored 197-9 in their allotted 50 overs with Pellagia Mujaji top-scoring with 39 while batting at number 8.

Openers Modester Mupachikwa (23) and Loren Tshuma (32) had given the team a good platform before Mujaji rescued the innings.

Zimbabwe bowled out Scotland for 102 in 33 overs.

Rachel Scholes (30) top-scored for Scotland while Tasmeen Granger 2-23 and Anesu Mushangwe 2-2 were the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe begin their tournament tomorrow against Ireland at the Mercantile Cricket Association ground in Colombo.

The 10-team ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2017 offers the top four teams a place in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 in England and Wales from June 24 to July 23 as well as the next ICC Women’s Championship.

The teams that make the Super Six stage of the tournament will also be assured of ODI status for the next four-year cycle.