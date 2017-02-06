Pasuwa must go - Chiyangwa

Share this article:

HARARE - Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa says Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa must do the honourable thing and resign following Zimbabwe’s poor showing at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.

The Warriors had a terrible outing when they crashed out of the Gabon tournament at the group stages and only managed a single point from the 2-2 draw against Algeria.

Zimbabwe was particularly below par in the defeats to Senegal (2-0) and Tunisia (4-2) as they failed to build on the promise they had shown in the opening draw against the Desert Foxes.

On Friday, the Zifa high performance committee (HPC) met and recommended Pasuwa's sacking following the west African calamity and Chiyangwa's executive committee is now expected to meet - as a formality - to just consider the recommendations in the coming days.

Pasuwa currently has a two-year performance-based contract with Zifa which is subject to review each year.

The maverick businessman said while he valued Pasuwa's input during his Warriors tenure, he expected the ex-Dynamos gaffer to tender his resignation this week.

Other coaches, who failed to meet their targets at the Afcon finals, have already stepped down from their posts before they were fired including Algeria’s Georges Leekens, Henryk Kasperczak of Tunisia and Michel Dussuyer of Ivory Coast.

“Of course, I’m yet to receive the report from my HPC but I don’t think it’s even necessary for me to go through that report if Pasuwa can come forward and say he is exiting,” Chiyangwa said, adding he understood "what the guy went through during his time as the national team coach".

“He worked under difficult circumstances and managed to bring out positive results something which should be commended. But again after the team’s elimination in Gabon, it’s only noble that he should resign and there is nothing wrong with that," he said.

“In fact, I expected him to resign after the team’s exit because he has done his part. There is need for someone new to come and take the team forward. The only honourable thing will be for Pasuwa and his manager come and say ‘mudhara ndakubaya’ (boss I’m quitting)," Chiyangwa said.

“Look at other coaches from other countries; they have resigned because they failed to produce results. That’s the professional thing which Pasuwa must emulate,” the Zifa boss said.

In the aftermath of that morale-sapping 4-2 defeat to Tunisia, the Zimbabwean head coach sent contrasting signals about his intentions, role and future with the senior soccer team.

“When I heard that Pasuwa had resigned while he was still in Gabon, I understood him and I don’t think those reports were a lie. The problem is that there are some people who are forcing him to continue when in actual fact he knows he has done his part," Chiyangwa said.

"The HPC did their meeting on Friday and I have not received the report yet but you should also know that even if I got the report I’m not compelled to follow their recommendations. I can make my own conclusions," the Harare businessman said.

While Chiyangwa is hoping that the Warriors coach will step down, Pasuwa and management might be holding out because they will not receive any compensation if he goes or resigns voluntarily.

Since the former Dynamos minder, who has not been paid since May last year, has only a year left on his contract, he will be entitled to a severance package of at least $84 000.