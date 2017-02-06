Opposition forms coalition to challenge Ian Khama in 2019 polls

GABORONE - Opposition groups have reportedly come together to form a coalition to challenge President Ian Khama’s Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in 2019 elections.

The BDP has been in power since 1966.

According to eNCA, four parties - the Botswana National Front, the Botswana Movement for Democracy, the Botswana Congress Party, and the Botswana People's Party – came together as "a response to a plea by the people for the opposition to stop splitting votes and work together".

The BDP's popularity has reportedly been sinking since the 2014 elections due to a "sluggish economic growth and high youth unemployment", the report said.

"With only one opposition party in place now, I believe that the BDP will have to work very hard in the coming years to preserve or better its supremacy at the 2019 elections," political analyst Anthony Morima was quoted as saying.

Khama won a second term in 2014 after his party secured a parliamentary majority at the polls.

The BDP garnered at least 29 of the 57 parliamentary seats.

The party, however, faced a challenge in urban areas, where opposition parties made inroads since the formation in 2010 of a breakaway party, the Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD).

