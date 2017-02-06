How Majoni found grace in Ruwa

Share this article:

HARARE - Top female wheelchair racing star Moleen Majoni said she is indebted to the Ruwa Local Board (RLB) for breathing life into her career at a time many looked down upon physically challenged athletes.

Today, she stands as one of the celebrated sportsperson with disability through her wheelchair racing prowess that has seen her winning numerous local and regional races including the Danhiko Paralympics Games and South Africa’s Outeniqua Wheelchair Challenge.

The 35-year-old was introduced to the RLB Ward 4 councillor Grace Chekekeche and since then they have developed a partnership that has seen her reach for the stars.

Majoni succumbed to polio at the age of two years which hit hard on her right leg leading to paralysis leaving her wheelchair-bound.

In 2000, she made her entry into sport beginning by playing basketball before she took up wheelchair racing six years later.

“It so happened that I stayed in the same hood as my councillor who apparently had heard a lot about my talent and how I struggled when it came to issues to do with sponsorship in my endeavour to scale greater heights as far as sport is concerned,” Majoni told the Daily News on Sunday.

“When I met her she took me to the local board and together they made a vow to support my dream and in turn I serve as an ambassador in raising the board’s flag high every time I’m competing whether locally or abroad.”

Currently, Majoni is preparing for the Outeniqua Championships scheduled for George Town, South Africa where she will be accompanied by Chekecheke.

“Last year, I came second because of a tyre puncture but I always come first,” she said.

“It’s an important race, we have many people coming to compete and would want to see how far I have gone with my individual training effort this time around in terms of time and my pushing experience.

“I’m expecting to win though because I have been going through an advanced training regime, Transport is already catered for, Ruwa Local Board have secured the tickets but got a few outstanding issues that need attention such as accommodation, wheelchairs tyres and tubes as well as pushing gloves.”

Chekecheke said the RLB’s vision is to make Majoni a real champion.

“We want to see her earn a living through sport and to let people know that disability is not inability by making her a real champion,” Chekecheke said.