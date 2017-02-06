Big pay day in store for Manyuchi

Share this article:

HARARE - Zimbabwean boxing sensation Charles Manyuchi is in the running to land a R1 million pay cheque according to reports in South Africa.

Golden Gloves boss Rodney Berman is considering including Manyuchi on his forthcoming Welterweight Super Four tournament later this year.

“I am considering Chris van Heerden, Charles Manyuchi (WBC number three) and perhaps Thulani Mbenge or Paul Kamanga,” Berman said.

“I was also looking at Chris Algieri who would be a great draw card for an event of this nature.”

Berman said each of the boxers brings solid credentials to the action.

“Van Heerden (25-2-1) is a grizzled pro while Manyuchi (20-2-1), from Zimbabwe, travelled to Russia and dominated unbeaten Dmitry Mikhaylenko to win the WBC silver belt,” Berman said.

“Mbenge (8-0) is the X-factor in the mix. He’s a terrific prospect who would presumably jump at the chance, although it may come a year too soon for him.”

Kamanga is a former WBA Pan-African welterweight champion who tasted defeat after 19 straight wins last year. The Congolese is now based in the UK.

Algieri is an American former WBO junior welterweight champion who has 21 wins from 24 bouts.

“Provisionally, the plan is an elimination round on May 20 at Emperors Palace, each of the participants receiving R250 000,” said Berman.

“The two victors of the May tournament will then go forward to fight each other again at Emperors on August 12 for a 60/40 split of R1 million in favour of the winner.”

Manyuchi is currently in Zambia as he prepares for the defence of his World Boxing Council silver welterweight title on March 25 against Uzbekistan’s Qudratillo Abduqaxorov in Singapore.

Manyuchi’s manager Chris Malunga is confident the Zimbabwean will retain his title against Abduqaxorov.

“The fight in Singapore is going to be tough and we are taking it seriously,” Malunga told the Daily News last week.

“We will make sure that the boxer goes through the right technical path for him to defend the title and also we will make sure that whatever is needed shall be provided for him.

“I think this is another step for him to become world champion and I am sure he knows what it means for him.”