ZCDC mechanic up for fraud

MUTARE - A Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) consultant diesel plant fitter has appeared before a magistrate here over the theft of $6 600 worth of equipment from the Marange diamond mine workshop.

Kudakwashe Dangirwa, 32, of Hatfield, Harare, denied the charges when he appeared before magistrate Yeukai Chigodora.

He was remanded in custody to February 15, for trial.

Dangirwa is being charged with theft as defined under section 113 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

It is the State’s case that Dangirwa, who is sometimes contracted by ZCDC, connived with Admire Nyaundi, a ZCDC employee who is still at large, to steal a transmission control unit and chassis control unit valued at $6 646 from a parked dump-truck between August and December 14, 2016.

The theft was only discovered on December 14, by Tapiwa Mafuro, the workshop foreman.

A police report was made and investigations led to the arrest of Dangirwa while his accomplice could not be located.

Dangirwa then led the police to the recovery of the stolen mechanical devices on January 5.

Mafuro positively identified the equipment by confirming their serial numbers.