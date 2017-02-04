Zanu PF MP blasted for failing to fix bridge

Share this article:

GWANDA - Gwanda residents have roundly slammed Zanu PF legislator Edison Gumbo accusing him of “sleeping on duty” and failing to fix a flooded local bridge.

They accused him of failing to ensure a new Mtshabezi River bridge is repaired and this comes as water has been overflowing from one side of the bridge.

Gumbo, who represents Gwanda Central in Parliament, had brickbats thrown at him yesterday as the residents fumed following heavy rains on Tuesday that rendered the bridge unnavigable, cutting off traffic and three villages.

Heavy rainfall caused flooding in many parts of the constituency.

The bridge on Mtshabezi River separates Gwanda town and areas such as Blanket Mine, Vumbachikwe Mine, Makwe and Kezi.

In the petition, Gwanda Residents Association (GRA) secretary general, Bekezela Maduma Fuzwayo, slammed Gumbo for alleged ineffectiveness.

“The communication is getting just as enough routine as promises by every other person wanting to represent us in Parliament does before they are elected to office, your honourable self also included in the list of those who have vowed that they will build a new bridge for us as soon as they are elected into office,” Fuzwayo said.

“You will remember very well how emotional the residents always get when the issue of this bridge is raised in these consultations to an extent that in the 2015 consultations, one resident even threatened to do the worst by suggesting that may be to move Parliament to action he may need to go and plant explosives on the bridge and blow it up.”

The residents even went as far as issuing an ultimatum to Gumbo over the matter.

“We certainly hope that this will be the last of the numerous communications that we are going to be raising requesting for the construction of the Mtshabezi River bridge,” Fuzwayo said.

Gumbo was not reachable for comment.

The Bulawayo-Beitbridge highway was impassable for almost 12 hours on Tuesday after Mbembesi River, near West Nicholson, burst its banks, leaving motorists stranded.