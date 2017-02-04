Vela appointed to global board

Share this article:

HARARE - National Social Security Authority (Nssa) chairperson Robin Vela, has been appointed to the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) members’ advisory board, following the creation of an African chapter for the organisation.

The newly-established Members Advisory Board (MAB) — which consists of prominent chartered accountants from across Africa — also hand-picked other prominent African accountants like former Deloitte East Africa managing partner, Daniel Ndonye.

ICAEW is professional membership organisation that promotes, develops and supports more than 147 000 chartered accountants worldwide.

Vela is a chartered accountant, professionally qualified and an experienced investment banker. He is also a fellow of both ICAEW and the UK Chartered Securities Institute and holds membership of the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa.

He founded and led a Johannesburg and London Stock Exchange (AIM List)-listed entity; co-founded two separate UK equity investment funds and worked for top tier bulge bracket financial institutions in the City of London as a senior private equity/ investment banking executive for more than 20 years.

The new ICAEW board will meet regularly to identify and discuss issues faced by the accountancy and finance profession, and provide advice and guidance to ICAEW’s Africa operations.

It was inaugurated in Kenya last year.