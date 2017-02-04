TelOne rolls out $98m project

Share this article:

HARARE - Fixed telecommunications company, TelOne, has begun the roll-out of the National Broadband (NBB) Project network under the $98 million China Exim Bank facility.

The implementation of the network modernisation venture, which was granted a national project status, commenced late last year is expected to be completed within 24 months.

An upgrade of exchanges under the project will result in the modification of area codes and landline numbers across the country as TelOne moves to offer world-class, cutting edge communication solutions to every Zimbabwean guaranteeing that customers get more from their landline.

“Upgrading our network means a whole new range of services and capabilities in the network.

“Customers will now be able to recharge their accounts in advance to avoid surprise bills at the end of the month,” TelOne said.

The state-owned telecommunications firm said its customers will also enjoy enhanced crystal clear voice, faster Internet speeds, Internet TV, Interactive Voice Response Services, video and tele-conferencing and toll free services.

The new era of convergence will also bring seamless communication with more value-added services than ever before from TelOne.

Phase 1 of the national broadband project which has been partly completed includes Bulawayo-Victoria Falls link upgrade, Mutare-Harare-Bulawayo-Plumtree transmission upgrade, Harare–Mutare network upgrade, set up of state of the art Harare Main and Mazoe Data Centres and prepaid billing system among other things.

The latest development comes as the parastatal recently adjusted its residential fibre packages unveiling a new line-up that now has the cheapest fibre to the home offer on the market.

Its entry level package, the TelOne Fibre Starter package which was previously priced at $36 is now set at $23 and offers 20 GB of data with download speeds of up to 5 Mbps. There’s also a $70 Boost package with 60 GB of data.

The other 2 Fibre to the Home packages offer subscribers unlimited data.

The $120 Intense offers speeds of up to 20 Mbps and the $200 Intense Extra has speeds of up to 50 Mbps.

The cost of Internet access in Zimbabwe has always been a sore point for subscribers and any reduction is always a welcome development.

Such adjustments not only increase the amount of data offered but also have the potential of triggering a wave of reductions from competing service providers.