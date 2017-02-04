NetOne answers Mzembi's call

Share this article:

HARARE - Mobile telecommunications firm NetOne has become the first company in the country to assist Tourism minister Walter Mzembi with a $10 000 sponsorship package to boost his United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) campaign.

Mzembi is set to battle it out for the UNWTO secretary-general post with six other candidates from across the world.

NetOne acting chairman Peter Chingoka said supporting the Tourism minister’s battle will put the country and Africa in the top echelons of the world.

“It is a fact that tourism and information and communication technology are the main pillars of global economies. The future of travel and tourism is in ICTs and this is the reason why you see that the recently-held African Union 28th ordinary summit in Ethiopia centred mainly on digitalisation,” he said at a press conference yesterday.

Chingoka noted that the sponsorship will go towards Mzembi’s publicity campaigns and also cater for the Zanu PF legislator’s communication needs during the campaign period.

“When you are campaigning you need to be consistently in touch with all stakeholders within and beyond our borders, you need accessibility to data and social media. We have brought with us a comprehensive solution to all these needs,” he said.

NetOne handed over a Huawei handset, a SIM card — complimented by the company’s One Fusion product — and $500 airtime.

Mzembi, who was endorsed by the African Union, officially launched his campaign in Madrid, Spain last month to replace the current secretary-general Taleb Rifai of Jordan, whose eight- year tenure ends in May.

The Tourism minister praised NetOne for its support and commitment at a time when most companies operating in the country are struggling to survive.

“To the NetOne leadership, I say keep up the good work that you are doing and I encourage more synergies in your business to ensure that there is service competitiveness, seamless communication and indeed, revolutionise the communication enterprise by offering new, attractive and affordable products with the inclusivity like One Fusion that affords our citizens affordable rates,” he said.