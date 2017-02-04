'Most Zim dams overflowing'

Share this article:

HARARE - Zimbabwe's dam water levels have significantly risen following incessant massive rains, with most overflowing, the country’s water authority said.

According to the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa), dams such as Chivero, Harava, Pollards, Mazvikadei, Bhiri-Manyame, Nyambuya, Upper Insiza, Mundi-Mataga, Bangala and Woodlands are now more than 100 percent full.

“The national dam level average is 59,2 percent with Manyame catchment having a dam level average of 101,2 percent, Gwayi catchment with 101,7 percent, Sanyati catchment with 101,2 percent, Mazowe catchment with 91,8 percent and Mzingwane catchment with 89,6 percent,” the Authority’s communications manager, Marjorie Munyonga, said.

However, some dams were still running low.

These include Lower Ncema at 22,9 percent, Mutirikwi at 16,7 percent and the recently completed Tokwe-Mukorsi at 15 percent.

Runde and Save have dam level averages of 28,9 percent and 64,5 percent respectively.

The Zinwa spokesperson warned that people living downstream from rivers and dams should be cautious of flooding, and also cautioned farmers to ensure the safety of any irrigation equipment which may be in rivers.

According to Zinwa, most local authorities now have enough water in their dams to meet their needs, particularly those in Mashonaland East and Central which had completely dried up last year.

The rainfall so far this year has improved drinking water stock, impressively driving away worries.

Harare, which was reeling from poor water supply, has stopped rationing the precious liquid in most high density suburbs because Chivero, Harava and Seke dams are now full.

According to Harare City Council spokesperson, Michael Chideme, the city now has 36 months’ supply of water in storage.

According to the Civil Protection Unit (CPU), people should be on high alert as floods have been recorded across the country in areas such as Gokwe, Guruve, Chitungwiza and Mutasa.

The CPU said in an alert yesterday: “Mzingwane River and its tributaries are flooded. Gold panners and the general public must stay away from this water course.”

Latest reports from the Meteorological Services Department indicate that thunderstorms will mainly be expected along the central watershed, increasing the risk of flooding.