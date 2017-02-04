Herd boy in court for raping maid

Share this article:

MUTARE - A Zimunya teenage herd boy has been dragged to court here over allegations of raping a juvenile maid at knife point.

The 17-year-old of Magayakaya village under Chief Zimunya was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Yeukai Chigodora.

He was remanded in custody to February 16 and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The teenager is being charged with rape as defined in section 65 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

Prosecutor, Fletcher Karombe, alleged that the boy arrived home from a nearby shopping centre on January 29, at around 2100 hours and found the girl doing dishes in the kitchen.

He then took out a knife and threatened to stab her if she resisted while he tied her hands and mouth with a cloth, it is alleged.

He then took her to her bedroom where he raped her once before untying her and leaving the room, the State alleges.

When the girl tried to open the door, she realised that it had been locked from outside and escaped through the window.

She then fled to her parents’ homestead where she reported the incident.

A medical report confirming penetration will be produced in court as evidence.