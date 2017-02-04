11 vendors charged for attacking police

4 February 2017

HARARE - Police have arrested 11 people for allegedly attacking municipal law enforcement agents enforcing a crackdown on vendors and alleged criminal marketplaces.

Police officers alleged that the 11 pelted an HCC vehicle with stones during an operation conducted by municipal police officers.

Deadly clashes have erupted in the capital since authorities tried to remove illegal street stalls and vendors from the CBD.

The move to clear illegal vendors who sell local delicacies, trinkets and household goods from makeshift streetside stalls and carts has so far  faced fierce resistance.

This comes as Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (Viset) lawyer Tonderai Bhatasara has filed an urgent chamber application in the High Court challenging the ban on vending in the city centre.

