Some cricket to talk about

HARARE - The lack of cricket we have had over the last two years has been worrying at all levels.

The Under 19's are currently touring South Africa, and shocked the hosts with a convincing five wicket win, which was well-received back home.

Though it would be good to see the youngsters play more international cricket at Under-19 level for the sake of consistency, confidence and all the key ingredients that make a good player.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have also been getting involved, and have pledged to assist where ever they possibly can.

The Afghanistan A team is already in the country for a five-match unofficial ODI series which they have already won after leading 3-0 already.

Their senior team will be coming here in a few days time to take on Zimbabwe in a five-match ODI series at Harare Sports club, which is exactly what the doctor ordered as we gear up for the 2019 World Cup qualifiers.

There are those who may be disappointed that Zimbabwe will be playing Afghanistan and not a stronger team, but at the moment, we aren't in a position to dictate terms to anybody.

Our domestic system is in limbo at the moment, what with pay disputes and heavy rains, which may force Zimbabwe Cricket to rethink the schedule for next season's fixtures.

Yet despite all of this, we are still able to (make a plan) as always.

The series against Afghanistan will attract very little interest abroad, but convener of selectors Tatenda Taibu and Heath Streak have been desperate to arrange matches against international teams, regardless of who they are in order to keep the players match fit and focused.

So the upcoming month or so will be a good tonic for the players and their ever dwindling but loyal fans.