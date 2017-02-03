'Baobab will be a fortress'

Share this article:

HARARE - Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Tonderai Ndiraya is hoping to turn the club’s home ground, Baobab Stadium, into a fortress when the 2017 season commences.

Ndiraya, who is currently in Zambia with his team to intensify preparations for their participation in the African Confederation Cup later this month, said they want to make the stadium a source of nightmares for all visiting teams.

The former Dynamos gaffer arrived at Ngezi Platinum in June last year and quickly made his mark steering the team out of relegation zone while winning the Chibuku Super Cup in the club’s first year in the Premiership.

“We are working hard to make sure that it will be very difficult for teams to come here (Baobab Stadium) ,” Ndiraya told the Daily News.

“I think since I arrived last year we have only lost once in this stadium so that tells you a big story and the fact that we have strengthened the team means that we are even stronger.

“I’m a man of challenges and I will not shy away from my job. This is what I was employed to do and I’m glad that I met the targets last year and even went on to surpass the expectations of the club.

“There is no pressure at all and we will just work and make sure we achieve them. To me they are reasonable and they can be achieved.”

Ndiraya also explained his decision to rope in Warriors goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya from ZPC Kariba and expressed satisfaction that his team can fight for honours in the upcoming season.

“I wanted to create competition among the goalkeepers and whoever would be chosen to start will have to be at his best because we have an equally good goalkeeper on the bench,” he said.

“It is definitely going to give us some headaches but I think it’s a very positive headache and every coach would want to have such a scenario in his team.”

Ngezi Platinum Stars are expected to play against Red Arrows this afternoon and will roundup their tour of Zambia with a tie against Zanaco on Sunday.