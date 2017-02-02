Zim ready for spin test

Share this article:

HARARE - Zimbabwe senior women cricket team coach Trevor Phiri is optimistic the warm-up games against South African sides have addressed their deficiency of playing against spin attacks.

The experience will come in handy when the team takes part in the 10-team ICC Women’s World Cup qualifiers in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Zimbabwe, who leave the country today, will be vying for the remaining four slots for the Women’s Cup scheduled for England in June.

Phiri’s ladies were placed in Group A together with hosts Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Ireland and Thailand.

“We hosted South Africa’s Emerging XI and then went to South Africa where we played against their provincial sides and in all those games we handled spin well and as the head coach I’m confident that we will not struggle in the spin-friendly conditions in Sri Lanka,” Phiri said.

“I’m very happy with the preparations that we had in the build-up to the qualifiers and all we need is a positive approach...taking charge of our processes particularly the batting where I think batting through our overs so as to guarantee us enough runs will be key.”

Team captain Sharne Mayers said the girls are raring to go and were looking forward to their only warm-up match against Scotland in Sri Lanka in order to acclimatise with the conditions.

“I think one of the biggest differences in our preparations for these qualifiers is that we have a lot more freedom in terms of the way we conduct our game and the players are now taking more responsibility with the way we are playing,” Mayers said.

“It is a little different, we haven’t played 50 over games in a while so it is a little bit of adjustment but we have played a lot more cricket

“I know a lot of girls are raring to go, they are focussed and everybody knows what their role is and are working towards that.

“Our first experience of the Sri Lankan conditions is our warm up game against Scotland and everybody is looking at that game to see how it’s going to work out with regards to our game plan.”

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Cricket will not appear before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Sport this morning as advised earlier as its leadership is away attending ICC meetings.

A new date will be advised.

Zimbabwe squad: Sharne Mayers (capt), Precious Marange, Esther Mbofana, Pellagia Mujaji, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Marry-Anne Musonda, Nomatter Mutasa, Ashley Ndiraya, Josephine Nkomo, Nonhlanhla Nyathi (wk), Loreen Tshuma, Tasmeen Granger, Nomvelo Sibanda and Anesu Mushangwe

Coach: Trevor Phiri