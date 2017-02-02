Hungwe out of Mr India contest

Share this article:

HARARE - Zimbabwe bodybuilder Victor Hungwe is gutted on missing out on next month’s Mr India contest as he is still recovering from a car accident.

The Zimbabwe International Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (IBFF) president was travelling from Harare to Gweru when his SUV was side-swiped by a commuter omnibus along Bulawayo Road.

Hungwe suffered three broken ribs after his car rolled over three times following the impact which effectively ruled him out on travelling to Asia.

“I’m recovering well and slowly getting better. It’s two weeks to go before I start physical training, unfortunately I won’t be able to guest pose at Mr India in March but will see how my body responds for the Mr IBFF America in USA in May,” Hungwe told the Daily News.

“It’s a big blow on the administrative aspect as far as marketing Zimbabwe in India which I should say we’ve got a long way to go if we are to catch up with them.

“It’s also sad in that this was also an opportunity to build bilateral relations with them in as far as the fitness industry is concerned.

“As for my career, it’s not much of a dent because I have shows lined up that I’m set to compete in during the calendar year.”

The “Hulk” set himself up for a career-changing opportunity by winning silver in the World Physique Federation U90kg during the World Bodybuilding Championships in Naples, Italy in 2013.

A year later, he was appointed the IBFF Zimbabwe ambassador after winning at a South African contest in Midrand where he also turned professional and later on was appointed president during last year’s IBFF Zimbabwe Classic.