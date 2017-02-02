Fallen music heroes honoured

ENTERTAINMENT WRITER  •  2 February 2017 1:50PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Promising sungura musician Mark Ngwazi has composed a song in honour of deceased music stars who include System Tazvida, Paul Matavire, James Chimombe and Tongai Moyo.

Titled Kufa Kwemikono, the song featured musicians like Progress Chipfumo, Nicholas Zakaria, Suluman Chimbetu, Simon Mutambi and Romeo Gasa.

“Our music industry owes a lot to late and living legends. That is why I came up with this song. The song and others on the new track called Gudo Muriwo were produced by Bothwell Nyamhondera at Diamond Studios,” said Ngwazi who leads Njanja Express.

The sungura artiste, who is brother to 2016 Chibuku Road to Fame winner Tendai Ngwazi, attracted national attention thanks to his controversial hit Zvandigumbura which most people believed was directed at two popular charismatic preachers.

Part of Zvandigumbura goes:

“Pastor vapedza vakadzi muchurch....zvandigumbura (I am angry because the pastor is committing adultery with church women). Hameno vanoda kuendako tangai magaya mungazoguma makandiwa musango (I warn people against joining these churches because they will be hoodwinked.)

Zvandigumbura was the track of his debut album titled Zvandigumbura which also included tracks such as Batai Imbwa Dezenyu, Chengeta Mhuri, Pakadoma, Usapinzwe Fear, Ebola Marwadzo and Ndabata Datya.

Ngwazi, who recently performed at City Sports Bar in Harare where he thrilled fans, has just begun a tour of several urban areas in a bid to popularise his music and whip up interest for the soon-to-be-released album.

“I am going around reconnecting with my fans and giving them a preview of Gudo Muriwo,” Ngwazi told the Daily News.

