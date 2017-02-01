Zim collapsing before our eyes

Share this article:

HARARE - After briefly visiting Harare last week on his way to Ethiopia from his long holiday, President Robert Mugabe must come down to his senses and address the burning issues of the day namely, the collapsing health sector, economy, extreme poverty hitting our people, the deadly Zanu PF succession issue, corruption and the rising unemployment rate.

There is nothing more urgent than these issues and we call upon Mugabe to prioritise these areas of deep concern otherwise our country will continue to be the laughing stock of the world.

Mr President, we have watched in morbid fascination the unfolding horror movie which is playing right in front of our eyes — as people die from medieval diseases such a typhoid while all what we inherited at independence is facing extinction while the nation watches helplessly.

Now that you are back, Mr President, can you please tackle the myriad of problems bedevilling this country that Zanu PF has ruined since independence in 1980. Zimbabweans have watched as you chastised African leaders who are in the habit of extending their two terms and were left stunned because the irony was not lost on you considering that you have been our leader since 1980.

As you pontificated at the African Union summit in Ethiopia this week, you forgot to tell them that your party Zanu PF used extreme violence in 2008 to retain power after initially losing the elections.

Mr President, you have ruled Zimbabwe with a heavy hand for 37 years but you seem oblivious to the pressing problems that are afflicting the generality of the public, who live on less than a dollar a day, unemployed and have a bleak future.

Eternal wisdom denotes that the old must pave way for the young and we want you to seriously consider solving the succession issue because for as long as it is unresolved then no investors would come to Zimbabwe, the Chinese will continue giving you promises because at your age you have ceased to inspire.

If only you could exhibit the same gusto to attending the problems affecting your people, you would be aware of the potholes on our roads, and the general decay of social services.

For instance, the absence of social nets was exposed when your government failed to provide much needed relief for families left homeless by the heavy rains.

Now that you are back, we would like to urge you to visit your Highfield home and witness the stinking poverty in houses which, if truth be told are no longer fit for human habitation, the industry in the precincts of the once-thriving suburb is now comatose — an indictment of your long and unimpressive reign.

Now that you are back, please think of Zimbabwe and extricating the country from the edge of a precipice for that is the only way you could salvage your legacy.